CHEETO JESUS STANDS ALONE:





While U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Saturday's moves as "a good first step," the admission met widespread skepticism on Capitol Hill and in other capitals. Turkish media have cited unnamed officials as saying they have audio recordings and other evidence Khashoggi was tortured and dismembered by Saudi agents within minutes of arriving at the consulate.





The crisis has revealed vulnerabilities for 33-year-old prince Mohammed as he faces the strongest questioning of his rule among skeptics abroad since he was appointed crown prince last year. The adviser the king removed Saturday, Saud al-Qahtani, was a prominent aide to the prince.





"I'm furious about what happened," said a Saudi in his late 30s. "I hate when Saudi officials get carried away and torture people. We heard many stories during the 1980s and thought it was behind us. And now this."





"I'm so broken right now," said another Saudi. "I thought the Turks did it," he added, referring to claims spread by government supporters on social media that Saudi rivals such as Qatar, Turkey or the Muslim Brotherhood were behind his disappearance.





While some accepted the latest news, several admitted that they did not believe the new narrative.