October 28, 2018
CAN'T EXPLAIN MARKETS TO NATIONALISTS:
A website that hosted anti-Semitic posts apparently authored by the man who allegedly killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday said it was being forced offline following the attack.
Gab.com, which is popular with white nationalists and members of the so-called alt-right, said its hosting provider Joyent would be suspending its services as of Monday morning, while PayPal has also reportedly banned the site.
It's well past time for our laws to simply re-ban such speech, but, in the meantime, businesses are right not to afford fora.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 28, 2018 7:47 AM