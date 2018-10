CAN'T EXPLAIN MARKETS TO NATIONALISTS:





A website that hosted anti-Semitic posts apparently authored by the man who allegedly killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday said it was being forced offline following the attack.



Gab.com, which is popular with white nationalists and members of the so-called alt-right, said its hosting provider Joyent would be suspending its services as of Monday morning, while PayPal has also reportedly banned the site.







Posted by Orrin Judd at October 28, 2018 7:47 AM

It's well past time for our laws to simply re-ban such speech , but, in the meantime, businesses are right not to afford fora.

