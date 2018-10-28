AND DONALD IS THE ONLY THREAT TO THE ECONOMY:

Sentiment among independents tracking one party more closely has historically indicated which way those unaligned voters will lean, said Gary Langer, president of polling firm Langer Research Associates LLC, which produces the comfort surveys for Bloomberg. He said independent sentiment aligned more with Republicans in the lead up to Donald Trump's shock win in 2016, while it was more in tune with Democrats before Barack Obama's 2008 victory.





"Independents' vote preferences are decidedly Democratic right now, which makes it look like a strong Democratic year," Langer said. When independents are "more in-tune with the economic attitudes that are shared with one or the other party, then they're also more in-tune to that party in general."