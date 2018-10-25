AN ONION RING DELIVERY SYSTEM:

Campbell Soup officials said the New Jersey resident [Dorcas Reilly] was the driving force behind the popular dish, made with green beans and cream of mushroom soup topped with crunchy fried onions. The company said it is the most popular recipe ever to come out of its corporate kitchen. [...]





Reilly was a Campbell Soup kitchen supervisor in 1955 when she combined the ingredients of the now-legendary green bean casserole for an Associated Press feature.





In a 2005 AP interview marking the recipe's 50th anniversary, Reilly said she didn't remember having a hand in it because the dish was among hundreds that were created during her time at Campbell's. She also helped create a tomato soup meatloaf, a tuna noodle casserole and Sloppy Joe-like "souperburgers."