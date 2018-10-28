AMERICA OWES HIM BETTER:

Judah Samet was four minutes late to synagogue.





Services at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh start at 9:45 A.M. Samet, who is 80 years old, pulled into a handicapped spot in front of the building on the morning of October 27 at 9:49.





"Somebody knocked on my window," Samet said the next day. "There was this guy. Very calm and respectful. [He] told me, you better back up, there is an active shooting going on in your synagogue."





It took Samet sixty seconds to process what the man was saying. Samet was born in Hungary. He turned eight years old at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany. He spent five and a half years in an orphanage in Israel. He has been a member of Tree of Life Congregation for fifty-five years.





"My God, my story doesn't end," he said.