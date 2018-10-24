AMERICA IS EVEN GOOD AT SOCIALISM:

The chart compares wait times for seniors in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States. It purports to show that seniors in single-payer countries wait much longer than those here in the United States.





It all looks pretty clear cut: Places like Canada and Norway have long wait times in their single-payer systems, whereas we here in the United States have very short wait times.





Except, here's the key thing it leaves out: America's seniors are essentially in a single-payer system. The vast majority of Americans over 65 get coverage through Medicare, a government-run health care plan.





And Medicare operates in a way that is incredibly similar to the Canadian health care system. Both of them set prices for all sorts of medical procedures and let patients see a wide array of doctors.