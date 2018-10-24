October 24, 2018
AMERICA IS EVEN GOOD AT SOCIALISM:
White House anti-socialism report inadvertently makes a case for single-payer (Sarah Kliff, Oct 23, 2018, Vox)
The chart compares wait times for seniors in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States. It purports to show that seniors in single-payer countries wait much longer than those here in the United States.It all looks pretty clear cut: Places like Canada and Norway have long wait times in their single-payer systems, whereas we here in the United States have very short wait times.Except, here's the key thing it leaves out: America's seniors are essentially in a single-payer system. The vast majority of Americans over 65 get coverage through Medicare, a government-run health care plan.And Medicare operates in a way that is incredibly similar to the Canadian health care system. Both of them set prices for all sorts of medical procedures and let patients see a wide array of doctors.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 24, 2018 3:59 AM