ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Donald Trump's former chief strategist slammed Nikki Haley's decision to announce her resignation as U.S. ambassador to the UN on Tuesday as "suspect" and "horrific," saying it overshadowed positive news the president needs to help rally support ahead of next month's midterm elections.





"The timing was exquisite from a bad point of view," Steve Bannon said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Bloomberg Invest London forum. "Everything she said yesterday and everything she said about stepping down could have been done on the evening of November 6. The timing could not have been worse."





Bannon said Haley's announcement, which took top White House officials by surprise, distracted attention from Brett Kavanaugh's first day as a justice on the Supreme Court and last week's news about the lowest U.S. unemployment rate in five decades. Her move undermines Trump's message to voters with the Republican majority in the House of Representatives at stake, Bannon said.