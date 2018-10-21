ALWAYS AMUSING WHEN THE rIGHT/lEFT CLAIM...:





Deadly violence and technical glitches had caused delays and interruptions on the first day of polling. Around 3 million Afghans voted on Saturday defying calls from the Taliban militant group to boycott the ballot.





Voting on Saturday was marred by violence with over 120 incidents involving hand grenades or improvised explosive devices. Dozens of people were killed or wounded across the country. Saturday's violence was not as bad as some officials had feared, following calls by the Taliban militant group to boycott the election.





The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said it was encouraged by the high numbers who voted on Saturday, despite long delays due to technical and organizational problems.





"Those eligible voters who were not able to cast their vote, due to technical issues, deserve the right to vote," it said.