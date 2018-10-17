October 17, 2018
ALL THE TAXES, NONE OF THE RESPONSIBILITY!:
Feds Collect Record Individual Income Taxes in FY 2018; Still Run $779B Deficit (Terence P. Jeffrey, October 15, 2018, CNSNews.com)
The federal government collected a record $1,683,537,000,000 in individual income taxes in fiscal 2018 (October 2017 through September 2018), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement released today.However, the federal government also ran a deficit of $778,996,000,000 during the fiscal year, according to the statement.
