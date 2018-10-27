ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

This morning we learned the utterly unsurprising news that the loon who's--allegedly--been mailing crude bombs to every Democratic politician and TV talking head he could think of is--allegedly--a gentleman named Cesar Sayoc, who seems to be devoted to Donald Trump. And since then a few ordinarily chatty folks on Twitter have gone inexplicably radio silent.





Some talking heads in Trumpworld, you see, had backed themselves into a bit of a corner over the last few days, making increasingly bombastic pronouncements and speculations--they were just asking questions!--that the perpetrator was not a mentally imbalanced Republican, but a crooked, calculating libtard looking to drum up sympathy for the Democratic party before the midterms. Jim Swift compiled a list of these speculators on Thursday. Now seems like a good time to check in and see how they're doing.