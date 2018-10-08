October 8, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Police Removed A Texas Yard Sign Showing A GOP Elephant With Its Trunk Up A Woman's Skirt (Blake Montgomery, 10/07/18, BuzzFeed News)
The poster, made by Marion Stanford of Hamilton, Texas, and placed in her yard, shows an elephant painted in red, white, and blue with stars, a well-known symbol of the Republican Party. The elephant is sticking its trunk up the skirt of a young blonde girl with pigtails crying for help. Beside the image is the slogan "Your vote matters."
You are what you stand for.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 8, 2018 4:18 AM