October 21, 2018

A SWAMP THE SIZE OF THE AMAZON:

Brazil's Bolsonaro could name anti-corruption judge to top court: party ally  (Reuters) 

Brazil's far-right front-runner presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro could appoint anti-corruption federal judge Sergio Moro to the Supreme Court, the president of Bolsonaro's party told newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. [...]

Bolsonaro, who has successfully pitched himself as the anti-establishment candidate, has won voters fed up with political graft and violent crime.

