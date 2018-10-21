October 21, 2018
A SWAMP THE SIZE OF THE AMAZON:
Brazil's far-right front-runner presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro could appoint anti-corruption federal judge Sergio Moro to the Supreme Court, the president of Bolsonaro's party told newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. [...]Bolsonaro, who has successfully pitched himself as the anti-establishment candidate, has won voters fed up with political graft and violent crime.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2018 8:51 AM
