A SHARED INTEREST IN OPPRESSING MUSLIMS:

Behind the scenes, Israel continues to side with Saudi Arabia. As such, it has no choice but "overlook" the Khashoggi incident. "The fight against Iran stunts everything else," one senior Israeli minister told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity. "Israel's national security and the Iranian threat top our agenda, whereas Saudi Arabia's internal affairs are less important and less interesting [to Israel] right now."





The minister added, "If this had happened during the Obama administration, the Americans would have turned against Saudi Arabia at full speed, as seen in the president's Cairo speech [2009]."





According to the minister, Trump takes the opposite approach, which is much more suited to the circumstances of the Middle East. "It should be remembered," the minister said, "that [former President Barack] Obama was quick to throw [Egyptian President Hosni] Mubarak under the bus, as soon as the demonstrations erupted in Tahrir Square. With him, democracy came before all else. With Trump, that would never have happened. The president understands handling the Iran issue is more important now, and democracy will have to wait. After all, the ideals of President Thomas Jefferson don't really exist here, in the Middle East."