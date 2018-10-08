A MATTER OF FRAMING:

Mr. Bolsonaro's first-round victory was all the more remarkable because he lacked the backing of a major party and campaigned on a shoestring budget, relying mainly on social media to build a base. As of mid-September, the Bolsonaro campaign reported having spent about $235,000, a small fraction of the $6.3 million the Haddad campaign disclosed having spent.





Mr. Bolsonaro's rise was enabled by the political divisions that have torn the country apart in recent years.





Brazilians were outraged as leaders of the traditional parties become ensnared in an ever-widening corruption investigation that began in 2014 and became ever more despondent as the economy sputtered, joblessness grew and crime soared.





While some voters remained loyal to the Workers' Party -- which governed from 2003 to 2016 -- for its efforts to improve the lives of poor and working-class Brazilians, many came to hold it responsible for the graft and economic hardship of recent years.





Millions of Brazilians today enthusiastically embrace Mr. Bolsonaro's radical approach to law and order -- even it means killing criminals or political enemies, which were frequent themes for the candidate.





Georgewlany Smith, a 61-year-old public servant in Rio de Janeiro, said that an erosion of democratic norms and civil liberties is a price he is willing to pay for a more secure and prosperous Brazil.





"You have to consider what were the best times for Brazil," Mr. Smith said shortly after he voted for Mr. Bolsonaro in the upscale Barra de Tijuca district. "Unfortunately it was the dictatorship."





Mr. Bolsonaro has tapped into the simmering anger and desire for disruption of the status quo that has gripped many Brazilians. And he became the face of a growing conservative movement in a nation where evangelicals account for one in four voters and more than 90 federal lawmakers.