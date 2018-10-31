A CHANCE TO BE CHILE:

A 3.7 percent jump in Brazil stocks and a near 2 percent rise in Argentine stocks took Latin American shares higher, while gains in Brazil's real and the Argentine peso against a strong dollar helped the currency index cap losses.

A rebound on Wall Street also boosted sentiment and helped the MSCI index of Latin American stocks log a gain of over 1 percent and outperform the emerging markets stockindex which rose 0.2 percent.

Brazil markets recovered from Monday's steep losses on signals President-elect Jair Bolsonaro was moving towards promised reforms after he said he would talk to the current government next week to discuss projects that could be approved later this year, including an urgently needed pension reform.