In memory of the Pittsburgh dead, Pierre Bernac and Francis Poulenc perform the "Kaddisch" from Ravel's "Trois chants hébraiques": https://t.co/dePypLgfvP — (((Terry Teachout))) (@terryteachout) October 27, 2018



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 27, 2018 11:47 AM

