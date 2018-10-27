October 27, 2018
#BREAKING: #Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting:— KDKA (@KDKA) October 27, 2018
--8 dead
--3 police officers shot
--@GovernorTomWolf on scene
--Gunman arrested, walked in yelling "All Jews must die."
--Tree of Life Synagogue
--Live coverage: https://t.co/zNLpv1Uk3i
Latest details: https://t.co/JhSP1URRNT pic.twitter.com/CvFpKE1ZTQ
In memory of the Pittsburgh dead, Pierre Bernac and Francis Poulenc perform the "Kaddisch" from Ravel's "Trois chants hébraiques": https://t.co/dePypLgfvP— (((Terry Teachout))) (@terryteachout) October 27, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 27, 2018 11:47 AM