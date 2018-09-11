YOU'RE LOOKING AT THIS ALL WRONG:

Weeks later -- after his administration's inaction contributed to a humanitarian crisis that condemned millions of U.S. citizens to a preindustrial existence, and cost thousands of them their lives -- Trump paid Puerto Rico a visit. And in between feuding with the island's elected leadership, Trump told Puerto Ricans that they should be very proud of the government's response -- because it had spared them from suffering a "real catastrophe like Katrina." [...]





On Tuesday, the president spoke with reporters about the White House's preparations for Hurricane Florence. During that conversation, Trump said that his administration's response to Hurricane Maria was "the best job we did," and that the federal government's relief effort was an "incredible, unsung success."