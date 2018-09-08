WRITER'S WAR:

Who wrote the anonymous op-ed against President Trump in Wednesday's New York Times? All we know for certain is what the Times disclosed: that it's a "senior official in the Trump administration." But the most likely author, based on the op-ed's content and style, is the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman.





Huntsman is an obvious suspect for several reasons. The article's themes are classic Huntsman: effusive about conservative policies, blunt about low character. In 2016, he made the same points for and against Trump. The topic that gets the most space and detail in the piece is Huntsman's current area, Russia. (As Slate's Fred Kaplan points out, Trump has been circumventing and undermining Huntsman.) The prose, as in Huntsman's speeches and interviews, is flamboyantly erudite. The tone, like Huntsman's, is pious. And the article's stated motive--"Americans should know that there are adults in the room"--matches a letter that Huntsman wrote to the Salt Lake Tribune in July. In the letter, Huntsman, responding to a columnist who thought the ambassador should resign rather than keep working for Trump, explained that public servants such as himself were dutifully attending to the nation's business.