September 16, 2018
WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:
The Airport of the Future is Here. And It Doesn't Need Humans: Singapore's Changi Airport is blazing a trail when it comes to automation. (Kyunghee Park, September 16, 2018, Bloomberg)
Imagine landing at a major airport and the only human official you meet on your way through the terminal is a customs officer.Singapore's Changi International Airport, voted the world's best for the past six years by Skytrax, is pursuing that goal of extensive automation with such vigor that it built an entire terminal to help test the airport bots of the future.
