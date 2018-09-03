WHY WOULD THE EMPLOYER INCREASE THE WAGE RATE...:

Oren Cass ran domestic policy for Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign -- and has a serious, developed proposal to help the working poor.





Cass, now a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, on Tuesday published a plan to replace the Earned Income Tax Credit -- the big tax break the federal government uses to support the working poor -- with a wage subsidy. That would, according to him, help childless workers who are currently left out of the safety net, discourage work less than traditional social programs, and provide low-income families with more regular financial support. It's the best response conservatives have produced yet to Fight for $15 and other left-wing movements to boost pay for working people. [...]





Cass's big idea is to replace the Earned Income Tax Credit -- the big tax break the federal government uses to support the working poor -- with a wage subsidy. The difference between the two ideas is subtle, but important. The EITC is paid in a lump sum as part of tax refunds every spring; it's calculated as a function of a household's total earnings throughout the previous year, and is primarily geared toward families with children, offering little to childless workers. Wage subsidies would be paid to individual workers, not to households, and through their regular paychecks as opposed to one big check every year; and, because the subsidy is administered on the individual level, it'd offer just as much to childless workers as to workers with families.