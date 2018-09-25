WHO WASN'T?:

Each of these specific denials is subject to fact-checking (though it could get quite personal), and if any of these denials fails that fact check, he may face real issues with wavering Republicans.





First -- in the claim that's rocketing around Twitter -- he asserted that he was a virgin throughout high school and for many years afterward. In a vacuum, the claim is hardly notable. After all, it's common for believing Christians to either wait for sex until marriage or to postpone sexual activity much longer than their peers. But in context, it strongly contradicts the image of a lecherous, wannabe rapist.





Second -- he denied ever drinking to the point of memory loss. He was never blackout drunk. This is a crucial claim. If he had been blackout drunk, it's entirely possible that he could have engaged in sexual misconduct that the couldn't recall. In other words, Ford could tell the truth and Kavanaugh could be too wasted to remember his own misdeeds. But Kavanaugh forecloses this possibility. He claims no memory gaps.





Third -- he denied going to any parties in the area where Ford claimed the party took place. Again, this is a highly specific denial. He didn't just deny attending the party with Ford, he denied attending any party in the general area.