WHICH WOULD EXPLAIN WHY IT'S SO POORLY WRITTEN:

Controversial right-wing firebrand Ann Coulter thinks she knows who was behind the anonymous op-ed from a purported senior White House official that landed in The New York Times last week: Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's trusted son-in-law.





Why would Ivanka Trump's husband and the father of presidential grandkids do such a thing?





"Because he and Ivanka are going to have to go back to the Upper East Side and go to the Hamptons," Coulter told the Daily Beast in an interview published Thursday. "They're probably worried that Trump will be removed within the next few years."





She noted the timing of the op-ed, which ran after the couple went to the funeral for Sen. John McCain. It also was "right after Labor Day, so they were probably feeling wistful for the Hamptons. And the only way they can get back in is if they can say, 'Don't worry, we're the ones who stopped the wall.' "