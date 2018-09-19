WHICH IS WHY GOVERNORS MAKE SUCH GOOD PRESIDENTS:

The conservative National Review recently put forth the "riddle" that four of the six states in deep-blue New England have Republican governors. Three of them -- Charlie Baker in Massachusetts, Phil Scott in Vermont and Chris Sununu in New Hampshire -- are quite popular. These states don't send a single Republican to Congress.





"Why, then, are Republicans doing so well?" the article asks.





There's no mystery. It's because most of the voters don't give a rat's tail whether their governors have a "D" or an "R" after their name. New Englanders tend to be socially liberal and fiscally conservative, and so are their Republican governors.





The Republican leaders in Washington, on the other hand, are socially conservative and fiscally reckless. The parade of $1 trillion federal deficits now coming our way is entirely the handiwork of the Trump administration and enabling Republicans. These numbers are astounding, especially given the strong economy.





Some of the most fiscally responsible governors, meanwhile, are Democrats. California's Jerry Brown will be leaving office with a budget surplus of $9 billion. As governor of Vermont, Democrat Howard Dean was so tight with the purse that frustrated liberals called him "the best Republican governor we ever had."





Maryland is a liberal state with a moderate Republican governor. Larry Hogan is polling well ahead of his Democratic challenger, Ben Jealous. Several prominent state Democrats have endorsed him. The reason is simple: He's doing the job.