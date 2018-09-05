WHEN TUCKER CARLSON IS YOUR BOSS...:

Former Daily Caller writer and editor Scott Greer has severed all ties with the conservative website after acknowledging that he had written under a pseudonym for the white supremacist Radix Journal.





Greer, who stepped down as an editor at The Daily Caller in June to write a book, said he would drop his contributor status last week after The Atlantic confronted him with leaked chat logs that showed he spent some of his time at the website also writing as "Michael McGregor" for Radix, the online publication founded by "alt-right" leader Richard Spencer who wants to turn America into a white ethno-state. [...]





Greer expressed racist anti-black views and anti-Semitism in the Radix articles he wrote under the Michael McGregor byline, as well as disparaging other groups including feminists, immigrants, Christian Zionists, and the pro-life movement. In an interview with the website Social Matter in 2014, the same year Greer started working at The Daily Caller, "Michael McGregor" was identified as the managing editor of Radix.