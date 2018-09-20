WE'RE UNDERTAXED, NOT OVER:

September 20, 2018

Internal GOP Poll: 'We've Lost the Messaging Battle' on Tax Cuts (Sahil Kapur  and Joshua Green, September 20, 2018, Bloomberg)

A survey commissioned by the Republican National Committee has led the party to a glum conclusion regarding President Donald Trump's signature legislative achievement: Voters overwhelmingly believe his tax overhaul helps the wealthy instead of average Americans.

By a 2-to-1 margin -- 61 percent to 30 percent -- respondents said the law benefits "large corporations and rich Americans" over "middle class families," according to the survey, which was completed on Sept. 2 by the GOP firm Public Opinion Strategies and obtained by Bloomberg News.

