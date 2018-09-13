September 13, 2018
WE WERE TOLD THERE WOULD BE NO MATH EITHER:
ANGRY LESBIANS FORCIBLY BLOCK GAY PRIDE MARCH BECAUSE THEY DON'T LIKE TRANSGENDER DUDES (Eric Owens, 7/09/18, Daily Caller)
A group of militant lesbians forced their way to the front of a gay pride march in London on Sunday. The angry lesbians then laid down with some banners swathed over their bodies. They also demanded a coveted place at the front of the march, directly behind a huge rainbow flag.The eight lesbians who staged the protest belong to a group called Get The L Out, reports Gay Star News, a London-based website.They carried at least two large banners. A yellow one read "Transactivism erases lesbians." A white one read "Lesbian = female homosexual."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 13, 2018 6:46 PM