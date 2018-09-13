WE WERE TOLD THERE WOULD BE NO MATH EITHER:

A group of militant lesbians forced their way to the front of a gay pride march in London on Sunday. The angry lesbians then laid down with some banners swathed over their bodies. They also demanded a coveted place at the front of the march, directly behind a huge rainbow flag.





The eight lesbians who staged the protest belong to a group called Get The L Out, reports Gay Star News, a London-based website.





They carried at least two large banners. A yellow one read "Transactivism erases lesbians." A white one read "Lesbian = female homosexual."