WE NEVER LEARN NOTHIN':

I like to believe that the amount of effort that I've put into learning the game and practicing against superior players should give me the upper hand in these encounters, and yet ... it doesn't. Not always, anyway, and not nearly as frequently as I would hope. Every game starts afresh, and when we played last week, I took one game from my brother, before he proceeded to beat me soundly. The experience exposed a meaningful parallel between the game I love and the broader life it mimics: there are no permanent victories.