WE CAN REMEMBER IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE:





[W]hen the New York Times addressed the allegations in a story about Kavanaugh's confirmation battle, it didn't exactly allay those concerns with this passage:





The New York Times had interviewed several dozen people over the past week in an attempt to corroborate Ms. Ramirez's story, and could find no one with firsthand knowledge. Ms. Ramirez herself contacted former Yale classmates asking if they recalled the episode and told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.





Particularly for those already primed to be suspicious of The New Yorker story, the Times' account was proof that there was less to it than met the eye.