UNREPUBLICAN, UNAMERICAN, UNCHRISTIAN, UNHUMAN:





President Donald Trump's decision to cut the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. hardly comes as a surprise. Even by this administration's standards, however, the policy just announced is impressive in its heartlessness, cynicism and dishonesty.





The current cap of 45,000 refugees a year is already the lowest since Congress created the refugee resettlement program in 1980, when the U.S. admitted a record 207,116 refugees under President Ronald Reagan. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lowered it to just 30,000 for the coming fiscal year. Because of onerous vetting procedures, the number actually admitted will be fewer still. (Despite the cap of 45,000, the U.S. is on pace to admit and resettle 21,000 refugees this year, down from 85,000 in 2016.)