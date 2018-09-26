September 26, 2018
UNPRINCIPLED POLITICS:The latest episode of the Slow Burn podcast could hardly be more topical, or hilarious. It focuses on how feminists reacted to Bill Clinton's scandals and the divide between those who thought that feminism meant liberating women to make their own crappy decisions about sex and those who thought it meant that men would finally be held accountable for what had always gone on in "private" relationships. Basically, the libertines are all now arguing the opposite in the Brett Kavanaugh scandal, that women need to be protected from bad choices and the men who exploit them. Of course, Donald's defenders forsook any notions of morality long ago....
And, sadly, the podcast continues to treat Bill Clinton's admitted obstruction of justice in the Paula Jones case as a mere bit of trivia in the Lewinsky affair.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 26, 2018 4:16 PM