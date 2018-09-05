UNLESS THEY'RE WHITE SUPREMACISTS...:

President Trump has long derided the mainstream media as the "enemy of the people" and lashed out at NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem. On Tuesday, he took his attacks on free speech one step further, suggesting in an interview with a conservative news site that the act of protesting should be illegal.





Trump made the remarks in an Oval Office interview with the Daily Caller hours after his Supreme Court nominee, Brett M. Kavanaugh, was greeted by protests on the first day of his confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill.





"I don't know why they don't take care of a situation like that," Trump said. "I think it's embarrassing for the country to allow protesters."