TRADING THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION FOR THE COURT:

In back-to-back testimonies, Ford and Kavanaugh couldn't have appeared any more different. Ford gave slow, steady, consistent and at times scientific answers portraying a past trauma she had lived with for decades. Kavanaugh's voice boomed through an angry opening statement where he mourned the near overnight loss of his and his family's social standing. [...]





For Republicans trying to confirm Kavanaugh before exploring every possible investigative avenue, they risk confirming a justice that may later be rocked by further evidence of misconduct.





Republicans could have withdrawn Kavanaugh's nomination after such a wealth of adamant accusers stepped forward. They could have completed the FBI investigation before the hearing. They could have elevated women in the party onto the Judiciary Committee to avoid the bad optics of an all male panel.





Going into the 2018 midterm elections in November, that look increasingly make-or-break for the party, Kavanaugh and Trump have been plummeting in the polls, even among the GOP. Kavanaugh, now accused by four women, likely won't stop providing bad headlines for the party for weeks to come.





But whether or not Kavanaugh gets confirmed on Friday, the Republicans have suffered a self-inflicted wound by their public alignment with a powerful man accused of sexual misconduct and their attempts to minimize the suffering of a woman who credibly alleges traumatic abuse at Kavanaugh's hands.