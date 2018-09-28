TOAST'S UP!:





President Donald Trump on Friday called Christine Blasey Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee "compelling" and "credible," adding that he was not sure if Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court would "continue onward."





Here is where Donald's detachment from reality serves the nation so well. He thinks he gets another bite at this apple.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 28, 2018 5:43 PM

