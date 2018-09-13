September 13, 2018
THERE'S A RESON PEOPLE OPPOSE IMMIGRATION AND ISLAM:
Republican Rep. Steve King Retweets A Known White Supremacist On Twitter... Again (Christopher Mathias, 9/13/18, Huffington Post)
For the second time in three months, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has promoted the views of a prominent white nationalist on Twitter.In a tweet posted early Wednesday afternoon, King quote-tweeted Lana Lokteff, a host for the white nationalist media outfit Red Ice, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated a hate group.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 13, 2018 4:01 AM