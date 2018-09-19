THERE'S A REASON WE HOLD MR. KAVANAUGH COMPLETELY RESPONSIBLE...:





If a man offers to help a woman with her heavy suitcase or to parallel park her car, what should she make of the offer?





Is it an innocuous act of courtesy? Or is it a sexist insult to her strength and competence?





Social psychologists who describe this behavior as "benevolent sexism" firmly favor the latter view.





But researchers have also revealed a paradox: Women prefer men who behave in ways that could be described as benevolently sexist over those who don't.





How could this be?





Some say that women simply fail to see the ways benevolent sexism undermines them because they're misled by the flattering tone of this brand of kindness. Psychologists have even suggested that benevolent sexism is more harmful than overtly hostile sexism because it is insidious, acting like "a wolf in sheep's clothing."





As social psychologists, we had reservations about these conclusions. Aren't women sophisticated enough to be able to tell when a man is being patronizing? [...]





In our recently published research, we asked over 700 women, ages ranging from 18 to 73, in five experiments, to read profiles of men who either expressed attitudes or engaged in behaviors that could be described as benevolently sexist, like giving a coat or offering to help with carrying heavy boxes.





We then had the participants rate the man's attractiveness, willingness to protect, provide and commit, and their likelihood of being patronizing.





Our findings confirmed that women do perceive benevolently sexist men to be more patronizing and more likely to undermine their partners.





But we also found that the women in our studies perceived these men as more attractive, despite the potential pitfalls.



