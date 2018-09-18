September 18, 2018
THERE IS NO SYRIA:
Syrian rebels see Idlib deal as victory, Damascus as test for Turkey (Reuters, 9/18/18)
One of the things that has confused folks most about the war is that none of Assad's "allies" share his war aims.Syrian opposition officials praised a deal between Russia and Turkey over Idlib province on Tuesday, saying it had spared the rebel-held region a bloody government offensive and would thwart President Bashar al-Assad's aim of recovering all Syria.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 18, 2018 7:49 AM