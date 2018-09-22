THERE IS NO BEAR IN THE WOODS:

Older Russians worry they won't live long enough to collect benefits. Younger Russians fear keeping people in work for longer could diminish their chances of finding a job.





The proposal has caused a dip in President Vladimir Putin's popularity.





He responded by offering some concessions, but argued that the hike is necessary.





Putin has insisted that raising the retirement age for men and women was essential because Russia's working-age population was shrinking.





He added that the reforms had been delayed for years and risked causing inflation and increasing poverty.