September 6, 2018
THEN PHOTOSHOP THE BERING SEA INTO THE FRAME:
Government Photographer Edited Inauguration Pics to Make Crowd Look Bigger: Documents (Daily Beast, 9/06/18)
A U.S. government photographer edited the official pictures of Donald Trump's January 2017 inauguration to make the crowd appear bigger, following a personal intervention from the president, according to newly released Interior Department documents.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 6, 2018 8:51 AM
