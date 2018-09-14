THE TRUMPBPOTS WORST NIGHTMARE...:

By winning the Democratic primary to be New York's next attorney general, Tish James is now virtually guaranteed to become the state's top legal officer this November. That position will almost immediately make her into a national figure--and perhaps the most influential state official in the country who isn't a governor.





James, who currently serves as the public advocate of New York City, trounced three rivals to capture the Democratic nomination. The race saw strong challenges from her left flank by Zephyr Teachout, a Fordham University law professor known for her anti-corruption work, and Sean Patrick Mahoney, a sitting congressman. New York's status as a Democratic stronghold means that the party's primary is the de facto election to office, and her victory in November is all but certain.





It's no slight against other states to note that James will wield slightly more power than the typical attorney general. Other big blue states are home to strong attorneys general, too: California's Xavier Becerra, for example, is a leading figure in litigation against the Trump administration. (The state budget even set aside more money for him to fight the White House last year.) But it's hard to compete with New York. After all, it's easy to become a national figure when your jurisdiction includes the nation's preeminent urban metropolis and the nerve centers of American media.