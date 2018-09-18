THE ROAD TO HEAVEN IS PAVED WITH SQUIRRELS:

There's a bumper crop of squirrels in New England, and the frenetic critters are frustrating farmers by chomping their way through apple orchards, pumpkin patches and corn fields.





The varmints are fattening themselves for winter while destroying the crops with bite marks.





Robert Randall, who has a 60-acre orchard in Standish, Maine, said he's never seen anything like it.





"They're eating the pumpkins. They're eating the apples. They're raising some hell this year. It's the worst I've ever seen," he said.