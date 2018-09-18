September 18, 2018
THE ROAD TO HEAVEN IS PAVED WITH SQUIRRELS:
Squirrels Driving Farmers Nuts (David Sharp, 9/18/18, Associated Press)
There's a bumper crop of squirrels in New England, and the frenetic critters are frustrating farmers by chomping their way through apple orchards, pumpkin patches and corn fields.The varmints are fattening themselves for winter while destroying the crops with bite marks.Robert Randall, who has a 60-acre orchard in Standish, Maine, said he's never seen anything like it."They're eating the pumpkins. They're eating the apples. They're raising some hell this year. It's the worst I've ever seen," he said.
Evidence of the squirrel population explosion is plain to see along New England's highways, where the critters are becoming roadkill.
It's almost impossible to drive any distance right now without running one over and the roads look like they've replaced macadam with rodent carcases.
Orrin Judd at September 18, 2018 8:13 AM