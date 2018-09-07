THE RATKING:

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, an ally of Mr. Trump's, recommended that the president force members of his administration to take polygraph examinations, and there was at least briefly some discussion of that among advisers to the president. Another option mentioned by people close to Mr. Trump was asking senior officials to sign sworn affidavits that could be used in court if necessary. One outside adviser said the White House had a list of about 12 suspects. [...]





Several West Wing officials looked skeptically at Mr. Pence's staff and the vice president's denial did not persuade them.