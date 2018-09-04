September 4, 2018
THE RACIAL STATE:
Israeli-Arab singer's conversion to Judaism rejected by Rabbinate (Times of Israel, 9/04/18)
Popular Israeli-Arab singer Nasreen Qadri has been told that her conversion to Judaism will not be recognized by the Chief Rabbinate or the Interior Ministry because it was carried out by a rabbi independent of the authorities. [...]The Orthodox-controlled Chief Rabbinate has the monopoly on state-recognized conversions to Judaism, a subject that deeply divides Jews from the Conservative and Reform movements.
