September 4, 2018

THE RACIAL STATE:

Israeli-Arab singer's conversion to Judaism rejected by Rabbinate (Times of Israel, 9/04/18)

Popular Israeli-Arab singer Nasreen Qadri has been told that her conversion to Judaism will not be recognized by the Chief Rabbinate or the Interior Ministry because it was carried out by a rabbi independent of the authorities. [...]

The Orthodox-controlled Chief Rabbinate has the monopoly on state-recognized conversions to Judaism, a subject that deeply divides Jews from the Conservative and Reform movements.

