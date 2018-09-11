THE QUESTION, ONCE AGAIN...:

Edwards, who was hoping to make history by becoming the first African-American to win the GOP nomination for Congress in the district also remained optimistic.





"There's a lot of people coming to the polls. A lot of people are very concerned about having a candidate that's able to win the general election," Edwards said Tuesday afternoon.





Edwards said most of the people who talked with him expressed their concern about both the opioid crisis in New Hampshire and the treatment of military veterans.





This race has come down to two rivals -- one with the reputation as a maverick conservative legislator and the other an outspoken former state department head who often clashed with his superiors.





Sanborn, R-Bedford, had more elective experience and parlayed his Concord sports bar business into a massive financial advantage in this race after loaning his own campaign more than $500,000.





Edwards of Dover made a name for himself as head of law enforcement for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.