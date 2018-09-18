THE PERFECT TRUMPBOT AVATAR:

During an interview with right-wing activist Brandon Straka, Roseanne Barr revealed how she believes her character will die in the upcoming Roseanne spinoff, The Conners: an opioid overdose. "They had her die of an opium--or a opioid overdose," she said. "It wasn't enough to just do what they did to me. They had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show. They had to cruelly insult them. And that's what they chose to do, so there's nothing I can do about it."