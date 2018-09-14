September 14, 2018
THE ONLY THING STANDING BETWEEN THE ECONOMY AND STRONG GROWTH...:
Trump Wants $200 Billion in China Tariffs Despite Talks, Sources Say (Jennifer Jacobs , Saleha Mohsin , and Jenny Leonard, September 14, 2018, Bloomberg)
But an announcement of the new round of tariffs has been delayed as the administration considers revisions based on concerns raised in public comments, the people said. Trump may be running low on products he can target without significant backlash from major U.S. companies and consumers, two of the people said.The threat of fresh tariffs roiled financial markets. U.S. stocks erased gains, dropping to session lows, while the dollar strengthened versus the Chinese offshore yuan by the most in two weeks. Technology shares led declines, with Apple Inc. falling as much as 1.7 percent. The iPhone maker last week warned that new tariffs could increase the cost of its products.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 14, 2018 5:22 PM