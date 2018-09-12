September 12, 2018
THE NOOSE DOESN'T FALL FAR FROM THE TREE:
Eric Trump Says Woodward Wrote Book To 'Make 3 Extra Shekels' (Aiden Pink, 9/12/19, The Forward)
"You can write some sensational, nonsense book, CNN will definitely have you on there because they love to trash the president," Trump said. "It'll mean you sell three extra books, you make three extra shekels, at the behest of the American people, at the behest of our country, that's doing a phenomenal job by every quantifiable metric. Is that really where we are?"
Someone should have scotched that interview.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 12, 2018 1:53 PM
