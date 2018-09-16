THE LONG WAR:





With less than three weeks to go before the Oct. 1 election, an upstart alliance that's pledging to reduce immigration is favored to oust the Liberal Party that's governed the French-speaking Canadian province for all but two of the past 15 years. [...]





In power since April 2014, the Liberals are playing up their track record of running budget surpluses and helping to lower the unemployment rate to four-decade lows amid continued economic expansion.