THE FACT HE CAN'T EVEN ANSWER THEM IN WRITING...:

President Donald Trump said Friday, "I don't want to be set up with a perjury trap" by special counsel Robert Mueller, the prosecutor who is investigating possible obstruction of justice by the president.





But Trump also said he is willing to sit down for an interview with Mueller -- who also is probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election -- "under certain circumstances."





Trump's comments aboard Air Force One came a day after his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, gave conflicting comments about whether Trump would answer certain questions from Mueller. Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt." [...]





Giuliani told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump would refuse to answer questions about obstruction of justice, either in person or in writing.