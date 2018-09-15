September 15, 2018
THE ANTI-LIFE RIGHT:
Shooters are twice as deadly when a semiautomatic rifle is in the mix, study finds (Karen Kaplan, SEP 11, 2018, LA Times)
Any time a shooter opens fire in a school, a church or anywhere else, the consequences can be deadly. But the danger is about double when a semiautomatic weapon is involved.In the United States, shootings that involved a semiautomatic rifle resulted in nearly twice as many deaths compared with shootings carried out with only handguns, shotguns or non-semiautomatic rifles, according to a report published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. Nonfatal injuries were significantly higher as well.
The point of their existence is to kill people.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 15, 2018 11:38 AM