THANKS, UR!:

Gov. Scott Walker pledged Friday to ensure those with pre-existing conditions would be covered in Wisconsin if the Affordable Care Act were repealed -- a key provision of the law known as Obamacare that he has long opposed.





"If something were to change, Scott Walker would call a special session in a heartbeat and get it passed," Walker's campaign spokesman, Brian Reisinger, said Friday after Walker's Republican running mate and Democratic opponent traded jabs over the issue.





Earlier in the day state Superintendent Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, both cancer survivors, clashed over protections for people like them with pre-existing conditions.





Kleefisch is featured in a new television ad in which she says as long as she and Walker are in office, people with pre-existing conditions will be guaranteed health insurance.





That protection is extended under former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, which Walker has been working for years to repeal. He signed off on Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel joining a multistate lawsuit this year that seeks to undo the law and the pre-existing conditions protection.